Next tram segment should open for December

The goal to open the next tram segment before the end of 2020 remains unchanged, despite interruptions from coronavirus closures.
Speaking to our colleagues at Paperjam, Luxtram communications director Françoise Frieden said: “Since the reopening of construction sites on 20 April, Luxtram is reworking different phases in order to adapt and make up for the delays.”
The tram lost a month of work on the segment between the Place de l’Etoile and Gare Centrale, when construction was stopped from 20 March to 20 April as a result of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.
If the goal remains to complete the segment before the end of the year, other factors could put a spanner in the works, such as collective holidays for the construction sector, normally scheduled for August. A second wave of the coronavirus could also be disruptive.
The first segment of the tram, on the Kirchberg plateau, opened in December 2017. Once finished, the entire tram network will span 16 kilometres, including the additional 3.9 kilometres to the airport and 4.9 from the central train station to the future national stadium in the south.