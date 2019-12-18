Nicolas Henckes takes up chair of ISL board of governors

The current director of the Luxembourg trade confederation has been elected to take the reins from Robert Deed.
The International School of Luxembourg has announced that at its December board meeting, Nicolas Henckes was elected to take on the role as chairman of the board of governors. Henckes is director of the clc, Luxembourg trade confederation and member of the executive board of the UEL private-sector businesses representation.
“He brings a wealth of experience to support ISL actualise its new mission, values and strategic ambitions,” ISL said in a statement released on Tuesday. The board of governors leadership is completed by Greg Kok as treasurer, Maaret Davey as secretary and Robert Deed as vice chairman.
Deed had served as the chairman for over three years. “All members of the ISL community are appreciative of Robert’s time as Chairman of the Board and thank him for his wisdom and dedication,” the ISL statement read. The school says the next stage of its development is a mission to “ensure that everyone in our community becomes inspired, resilient and passionate about achieving what matters, anywhere in the world.”