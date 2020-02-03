10 things to do this week

28.01 - 04.02 2020
1

Win film tix

04.02.2020

Those gorgeous people at Tarantula have given Delano 3 pairs of tickets for the English subtitled version of latest movie, “Deux” (“Two Of Us”).

No confirmed coronavirus infection in Lux to date

News Current affairs 03.02.2020 Delano staff
Anyone who has recently travelled from China and is experiencing symptoms consistent with a respiratory infection, either upon their return or up to about a fortnight therafter, should avoid contact with others and alert local authorites.

Anyone who has recently travelled from China and is experiencing symptoms consistent with a respiratory infection, either upon their return or up to about a fortnight therafter, should avoid contact with others and alert local authorites.

Photo: Shutterstock

The health ministry confirmed on Saturday that to date there weren’t any confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Luxembourg. 

A European citizen, who had returned from China some 10 days prior, had been hospitalised on Saturday due to a suspected coronavirus infection. However, tests carried out by Luxembourg’s national health laboratory confirmed that the patient was not infected with the virus. 

Earlier last week, the ministry issued a statement in which it explained an emergency response plan had been put in place and the situation was being regularly monitored. It reiterated this in Saturday’s statement, reminding those who have recently travelled from China who are experiencing any symptoms consistent with a respiratory infection, either upon their return or up to about a half month thereafter, should remain at home and avoid contact with others. 

The ministry further advises not going for a checkup, at a house doctor, emergency room or otherwise, as additional transmission is possible. Instead, those concerned are asked to alert the health inspectorate by telephone on (+352) 247-85650 or on the emergency number 112. 

health ministry Coronavirus luxembourg public health