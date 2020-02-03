No confirmed coronavirus infection in Lux to date

The health ministry confirmed on Saturday that to date there weren’t any confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Luxembourg.
A European citizen, who had returned from China some 10 days prior, had been hospitalised on Saturday due to a suspected coronavirus infection. However, tests carried out by Luxembourg’s national health laboratory confirmed that the patient was not infected with the virus.
Earlier last week, the ministry issued a statement in which it explained an emergency response plan had been put in place and the situation was being regularly monitored. It reiterated this in Saturday’s statement, reminding those who have recently travelled from China who are experiencing any symptoms consistent with a respiratory infection, either upon their return or up to about a half month thereafter, should remain at home and avoid contact with others.
The ministry further advises not going for a checkup, at a house doctor, emergency room or otherwise, as additional transmission is possible. Instead, those concerned are asked to alert the health inspectorate by telephone on (+352) 247-85650 or on the emergency number 112.