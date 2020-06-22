No fireworks, but you can still celebrate National Day

Despite covid-19, people out celebrating at a number of events can still fly the flag with pride on 22 and 23 June this year.
The City of Luxembourg has had to cancel its traditional parade and fireworks display for National Day eve, but several venues are marking the event.
Usually on 22 June tens of thousands of people would flock to the capital city to celebrate the eve of National Day. Luxembourg has always been unique in holding its main celebration of its national day the night before the public holiday, allowing revellers to recover before heading back to work on the 24th.
With no official celebrations allowed this year, the City of Luxembourg launched a “Solidarity” campaign, in the colours of the national flag, to underline its support of a “unifying message, which appeals to a value that is utterly crucial during this difficult time”. Boxes of chalk, temporary tattoos, and cocktail sticks bearing the slogan were handed out last week and at the weekend. The city has also put up a video of footage from past National Day celebrations as a reminder of what the two days are usually all about. Watch it here.
But small-scale celebrations are still being held thanks to the initiative of bar owners and cultural venues around the country. Here’s our pick of the best.
National Day Eve 22 June
The original and best National Day eve shindig--the Holy Ghost Street Party--started in 1995. Its 25th jubilee may not be quite as extravagant as founder Lucien Elsen would have wished, but a social distancing “cosy chill Holy Ghost Street Sitin-Sitout” will take place in the rue St. Esprit garden from 6pm to midnight.
Buvette is having a big barbecue bash with music by legendary DJ Kuston Beater, and you can get to taste their special Rotondes Summer Beer.
Kyosk in Kirchberg is hosting DJs in its gorgeous garden with Davka playing at 3pm on 22 June and Gustavo Morales (aka Ghost) performing a set go with a barbecue at 1pm on National Day itself, 23 June.
Rocas on rue des Bains is forgoing “the crazy party as we're used to”, but is still celebrating with what promise to be great DJ sets from venue favourite Don Simon and Mike Butcher from 4pm to midnight.
And down in Esch, Yves Stephany from radio 100,7 will perform a DJ set under his Plastic Pedestrian moniker at Kulturfabrik’s Kufa Summer Bar. His choice of music is described as “exploring the fine line between pop, avant-garde and guilty pleasure”.
Wëllem on rue de la Reine near the palace has a tasty line up of DJs including Tasso & Mitch and veteran of the scene Double P.
Ground Bar in rue de Hollerich (the former Elevator, for those who are nightlife veterans), is hosting a party with a line-up of four DJs from 5pm to midnight to celebrate National Day eve.
There’s also the drive-in gigfeaturing local cover bands at 8pm at the drive-in cinema in Mamer.
National Day 23 June
Kufa Summer Bar is hosting a “Hang-Over Day” with staff playlists to match the chill out recovery mood.
