No plans for tram to Luxembourg's northern towns

A tram serving the north of Luxembourg is not currently on the cards and it seems unlikely it ever will be.
In October the Luxembourg government announced a high-speed tram line connecting the capital with Esch-sur-Alzette in 14 minutes to ease congestion between the two most-populated cities for 2028.
In a recent parliamentary question, André Bauler, DP MP for the northern canton, pointed out that this region is also subject to a growing congestion problem, and asked if studies had been conducted concerning the installation of a tram network in the country’s third urban development hub.
Transport minister François Bausch (déi gréng) did not dismiss the suggestion but said a tram serving the north would be “largely overcapacitive compared to the demand.”
With a population of 24,000, he implied the Nordstad region is not sufficiently densely populated to justify installing a tram network.
Any solution is likely to be multimodal, combining different modes of transport, including the existing train line serving Mersch, Ettelbruck, and Troisvierges, among other stations.
A national transport plan to cater for projected transport demand in 2035 will be drawn up and published at the end of 2021, said Bausch, adding: “The paradigm shift is therefore to start from the mobility needs of the population, region by region, and to conclude which combination of transport modes is best suited to their specific situation.”