No vote on media law this year

The reform to press aid, which seeks to modernise a scheme developed in 1976 and adapt it to the reality of 21st century media, will not be voted on before parliament takes its Christmas break.
Tabled on 14 July by the media and communications minister--who is, in fact, prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP)--the bill related to a support scheme for professional journalism and repealing the amended law of 3 August 1998 on promotion of written press continues its legislative path.
The Council of State has delivered its opinion on the government’s proposed reform of the law that grants aid to media companies. It has four main concerns and several other questions it wants answered about the distribution of subsidies, the training of journalists or the definition of innovation aid.
Promised by the minister in charge since 2013, and closely watched by groups like Saint-Paul and Editpress--which currently receive a large part of the aid to the press--the reform aims to modernise a mechanism developed in 1976 and adapt it to the reality of media in the 21st century.
In an interview with Paperjam last September, Bettel summarised that the scheme previously could be seen as “the more…printed, the more money…received,” adding that "What counts above all, it can no longer be the number of pages, the TV program ... We must support journalistic work, the veracity of the content, the treatment of information."
Some of the questions surrounding the reform include how to distinguish between written and audiovisual media, who provides training of journalists required by law, what does the innovation aid paid to publishers include, and how “editorial content” is defined.
The chairman of the digitisation, media and communications committee, Guy Arendt (DP), has been appointed rapporteur for this highly sensitive bill. In view of the busy agenda of the committee in the coming weeks, especially with the 2021 draft budget, a review on opinions on the press aid issue is not foreseen before the holidays.