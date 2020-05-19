Non-EU migrant jobless rate double native-borns

The unemployment rate for non-EU migrants is more than twice as high as for the native born population in both Luxembourg and across the EU27.
While intra-EU migrants have a higher jobless rate than locally born residents in nearly all EU countries, there is no such gap in Luxembourg, the EU’s statistics office has said.
The jobless figure in 2019 for people born outside the EU27 was 10.9% in Luxembourg, compared to the total unemployment rate of 5.3%, per Eurostat.
Across the entire EU27, the unemployment rate for people born outside the bloc was 12.3%, compared to the total unemployment rate of 6.6%. The highest rates for non-EU migrants were recorded in Greece (29%), Spain (19.9%), Sweden (17.3%), France (14.7%) and Belgium (13.8%). The lowest rates were found in Estonia and Slovenia (both 6.1%), Poland (5.5%), Lithuania (5.2%), Malta (4.2%) and the Czech Republic (2.5%).
Countering the trend, Cyprus and Lithuania “recorded higher unemployment rates for the native-born population,” Eurostat said. Croatia “recorded the same unemployment rates for the native-born and for persons born outside the EU.”
Intra-EU migrants
The unemployment rate in Luxembourg for people born in a different EU member state was 5.3% in 2019, the same figure as for the entire population.
In contrast, across the entire EU27 the unemployment rate for people born in another EU country was 7.3%, compared to the total rate of 6.6%. The highest rates were observed in Greece (25.3%), Spain (15.1%) and Italy (13.4%), while the lowest rates were registered in the Netherlands (3.7%), Germany (3.6%), Czech Republic (3.2%) and Malta (2.1%).
Eurostat published the report on 19 May.