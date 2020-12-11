Nordstad-Lycée to cost €153.5m

A new secondary school for more than 1,700 students in Luxembourg's north will cost €153.3m, minister for mobility and public works François Bausch (déi Gréng) told lawmakers on Thursday.
A home for the Nordstad-Lycée (NOSL) has been found in Erpeldange-sur-Sûre after years of debate. Students and staff currently are spread across different sites in Ingeldorf and Diekirch.
The lycée will be build on a six-hectare site and will include 47 classrooms, 13 additional specialised rooms, five labs and 24 multi-purpose workshops, enabling it to accommodate 1,722 students.
The project also includes a three-unit sports hall, two multifunctional exercise rooms and a swimming pool with six lanes. Ministry officials also specified that these facilities will be open to the general public outside of school hours.
At the current main NOSL site in Diekirch, students are engaged in beekeeping activities, which will also be integrated on the premises of the new school through the creation of an ecological park. The lycée will be connected to public transport and cycling lanes.
But the €153.3m school will presumably not open its doors until 2027.
The extension of the Nordstad-Lycée is part of a €1.3bn government plan laid out in 2019 to build new and modernise existing schools across Luxembourg in order for the school system to be able to accommodate the country's growing population.