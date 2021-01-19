Not all caregivers want to be vaccinated

Vaccination windows for hospital staff are filling up. But with 45-80% attendance rates--current or expected, depending on the institution--not everyone is in agreement.
Soon it will be a week since the vaccination campaign started in hospitals across the country, on a voluntary basis. A total of 12,000 people have already been invited to be vaccinated, including 3,900 in the first two weeks. But how many will really go through with it?
57% of HRS staff in favor of vaccination
To answer this question, Hôpitaux Robert Schuman (HRS) interviewed 942 people (out of 2,576 employees, including 1,518 caregivers and 306 doctors) during an “informal and anonymous” survey for two weeks, between end-December 2020 beginning 2021. 57% of them confirmed they wanted to be vaccinated, compared to 14% who “prefer to avoid” it. In total, 54% of staff questioned said they would like "additional information on the vaccination". In the first week of the internal campaign, 326 people have already been vaccinated.
The Centre hospitalier neuro-psychiatrique (CHNP) in Ettelbruck has not carried out a similar survey. It does, however, note that a mere 45% of its staff have expressed a wish to be vaccinated at work for the time being. They still have until 28 January to register, and some have already received their first outpatient vaccine at the Victor Hugo Hall. "We are assuming that this number will increase further given the enrollment time," the hospital explains.
Everything fully booked at Chem
The Center hospitalier de Luxembourg (CHL) has noted "very great motivation" since the launch of the vaccination campaign, as appointment slots "fill up very quickly". Between Tuesday, 12 January and Monday, 18 January at 5 pm, 312 members of CHL and the INCCI (National Institute for Cardiac Surgery and Interventional Cardiology, located on the CHL site) were vaccinated at the CHL vaccination center.
In addition, 187 people were vaccinated at the Limpertsberg vaccination centre. They should receive their second dose on Monday or Tuesday. A second vaccination line will be open on 25 January at CHL to "increase the rate of people vaccinated". The facility employs 2,706 people, including 1,500 caregivers and 216 doctors.
At the Emile Mayrisch Hospital Centre (Chem) also, "it seems that the staff is motivated to be vaccinated", since "for the moment, all the vaccination slots are full".
“All the time slots have been used so far, so there is a strong will to get vaccinated. We expect a participation rate of around 80%," for its part forecasts the Center hospitalier du Nord (ChdN).
It will then be necessary to see if these slots are still as full in a few weeks, when those most motivated will likely have been vaccinated.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.