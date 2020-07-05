Not cancelled: our pick of this year's Congés Annulés lineup

“Zouk noise tropical rock” formation Francky goes to Pointe-à-Pitre open the Congés Annulés season on 1 August
The highlight of the summer at Rotondes will be different, outdoors and free.
Summer has been saved. The current public health situation has allowed the Rotondes team that organises the annual Congés Annulés to plan a “slightly modified” version of the festival.
The entire festival will take place outdoors to better allow for social distancing and hygiene that meets required standards. And entrance to all events, even the live music performances, will be free of charge. However, tickets for individual gigs have to be booked in advance to ensure social distancing measures can apply.
The whole shebang kicks off of 1 August with a concert headlined by “Zouk noise tropical rock” formation Francky goes to Pointe-à-Pitre, supported by drum duo Wolf Müller & Niklas Wandt and a live performance from local artist airship81 (aka Paul Bradshaw) whose sound is described as “synth driven tones with an 80s touch, heavy edges at times, doses of cinematic atmosphere, delays and reverb.” A DJ set from Herr2003 and a video DJ set from Suske&Wiske & Mr Lambik fill out the opening night programme.
Indeed, the Rotondes courtyard will be filled with the sound of DJs every night during the run of the festival, which extends to 23 August. In between, the team has put together a great line-up of live artists who will play Wednesday to Saturday. The gigs feature a slew of favourite local artists. Here’s some highlights:
Folk-pop singer-songwriter Bartelby Delicate and indie quartet Autumn Sweater on 5 August. Watch Bartelby Delicate’s ‘From Top To Toe’ here.
Watch Autumn Sweater’s ‘Drinks’ here.
On 7 August, Afro-influenced post-punk band No Metal In This Battle take to the summer stage with support from French retro indie band La Bofia. Watch the award-winning video to No Metal In This Battle’s ‘Paprika’ here.
And take a gander at La Bofia here.
A double bill of ambient electronica with Napoleon Gold and Sun Glitters, who has just released his latest album “SSoofftt TToouucchh”, is on the schedule for 14 August. Watch Napoleon Gold’s ‘I Only See You’ here.
And listen to the gorgeous sound of Sun Glitters here.
Indie grunge duo Francis Of Delirium bring their clutch of great tunes to the Congés Annulés on 20 August. Watch ‘Ashamed’ off debut EP “All Change” here.
The next night, 21 August, it is the turn of one of the last bands to play Rotondes before lockdown, the gigantic Mutiny On The Bounty, to rock the courtyard. Watch them perform live here.
They are supported by piano-based composer Gregario.
And things get more soulful on 22 August when local R&B star Edsun--artist of the year at the 2019 Luxembourg Music Awards—performs his latest songs. Watch his video to ‘Essential’ here.
There’s lots of other live music, including sessions, as well as screenings of music documentaries and a record fair with a difference--private sellers only will be allowed to set up stands. It should all add up to a great summer at the Rotondes. Keep an eye on Delano’s Agenda pages for more details of individual dates and check out the full programme here.
