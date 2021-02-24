Nuclear reactors in the EU

There were 106 nuclear reactors active in the EU in 2019, according to data released by Eurostat, with France the biggest producer of nuclear power in the bloc.
Thirteen out of the EU’s 27 member countries have nuclear power plants, with France producing 52.1% of the EU nuclear power total. This is followed by Germany (75,071 GWh or 9.8%), Sweden (66 130 GWh or 8.6%) and Spain (58 349 GWh or 7.6%).
These four countries together produce more than three quarters of the electricity generated in nuclear power plants inside the EU, Eurostat said.
Other nuclear producers are Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Slovenia and the Netherlands.
Between 2006 and 2019, electricity production from nuclear power plants in the EU decreased by 16.3%, mainly because of Germany’s plans to shut down its reactors by the end of 2022.
France on the other hand is looking at extending the lifespan of some of its reactors, with Luxembourg opposing the move over safety concerns at the nearby Cattenom plant. The country previously locked horns with Belgium, as the country was exploring nuclear waste storage sites near the grand duchy’s border.
Environment minister Carole Dieschbourg in an interview with Delano said the fight against nuclear power in the EU is “a constant battle.”