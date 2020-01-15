The number of cash machines per 100,000 adults

The proportion of cash machines per adult in Luxembourg continues to rise for now, according to data published by the World Bank.
In 2018, there were 117 cash machines for every 100,000 resident adults, rising from 115 in 2017, and 110 in 2016. But, it will be interesting to see the figure for 2019, a year in which a number of bank and post offices closed in Luxembourg.
Luxembourg’s consumers’ union the ULC said in a press release published on Tuesday that it had been receiving an increasing number of complaints about closures, which led to the disappearance of ATMs, making cash withdrawals more difficult, particularly because cash withdrawals are no longer universally offered over the counter at banks.
“If politicians thus promise citizens that cash payments and withdrawals will continue to be possible in the future, they must ensure that consumers have easy and unrestricted access to their cash holdings,” the ULC wrote.
It raised concerns about the elderly who may feel unable to adopt electronic payment methods, making access to cash particularly important.
The ULC called for a halt in further losses of ATMs and concrete steps to ensure cash machines are located in places where bank branches or post offices have already been closed. It further called for banks to offer basic operations over the counter in banks free of charge.