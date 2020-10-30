Ocsial: a new R&D centre in Luxembourg

The carbon nanotube producer Ocsial has just opened a new research center in Foetz. The aim is to make cars more intelligent.
Ocsial's new state-of-the-art research and development and support center in Foetz covers 350m2. The Luxembourg-based global company produces graphene nanotubes, a modification of carbon that improves the properties (mechanical, electrical and thermal) of various materials.
“Most of the developments will focus on elastomers and thermoplastic composites enriched with graphene nanotubes that will be widely used in the cars of the future,” the group said in a press release.
To make vehicles smarter, the centre has more than 50 pieces of equipment at its disposal. In particular, it aims to make car bodies lighter or tyres safer and more energy-efficient. The investment was €2 million and 15 people will work there.
From R&D in Foetz to production in Differdange
The company already has research centres in Asia and Eastern Europe. The Luxembourg centre, which specialises in graphene nanotubes, “will benefit from the fact that Luxembourg is a hub for high tech companies and a place for innovative research institutes and global manufacturers,” says Ocsial.
In general, the group claims to be constantly expanding its product range. “We have developed high-performance solutions for li-ion batteries and various polymers, many of which have already been accepted as an industry standard. Indeed, one of the best demonstrators and drivers for most nanotube developments is the automotive industry. Graphene nanotubes significantly improve and even give new properties to all materials used in cars”, says Konstantin Notman, CEO of Ocsial Europe.
Luxembourg is very important for the company. By 2023, it plans to set up “the world's largest production site for the synthesis of graphene nanotubes” in Differdange.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu