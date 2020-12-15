Offer hand sanitiser on public transport, MPs urge

Public transport should offer free hand sanitiser to passengers, members of parliament unanimously said on Tuesday.
Transport minister François Bausch should ensure hand sanitiser dispensers are added to public transport, such as buses, trains and the tram, the Chamber of Deputies said in a motion passed on 15 December.
These dispensers should be on the vehicles but also on platforms.
Not all public transport is under the direct responsibility of the ministry though, with regional networks--including the City of Luxembourg’s buses--managed by communes.
The tram on the other hand is operated by a private company, although the City of Luxembourg is a minority shareholder.
The details of the scheme--as well as its financing--will be up to the transport ministry to figure out, MPs said.
Delano has contacted the transport ministry for comment.
The motion was introduced by déi Lénk after a previous motion by the party, submitted on 17 November, failed. This document had included additional provisions to set up hand santisier dispensers in heavily frequented public spaces as well as a nother distribution of free masks.