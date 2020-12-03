10 things to do this week

01.12 - 08.12 2020
1

Consider real estate risks

02.12.2020

Luxembourg real estate prices continue to rise, but industry players still refuse to consider a real estate bubble that would threaten both borrowers and creditors. 

Official allegedly pilfered youth service funds

News Current affairs 03.12.2020 Aaron Grunwald
A civil servant was arrested this week after being accused of stealing public funds. Photo credit: Lena Balk/Unsplash

A civil servant was arrested this week after being accused of stealing public funds. Photo credit: Lena Balk/Unsplash

A civil servant working for the National Youth Service (SNJ) is “suspected of embezzling large sums of money,” the public prosecutor’s office said on 2 December.

Criminal investigators executed a search warrant on the person’s home and workplace on 1 December. Police arrested the civil servant and an investigating magistrate ordered them placed in pre-trial detention, prosecutors stated.

The person was charged with “embezzlement of public funds, employee theft and fraud to the detriment of the SNJ for an amount yet to be determined by the ongoing investigation.”

In a separate announcement issued on 2 December, the SNJ said the employee had been suspended “with immediate effect” and will face a civil service disciplinary hearing.

The National Youth Service is a public body that promotes employment and training for under-26s.

National Youth Service SNJ Public prosecutor's office luxembourg crime fraud