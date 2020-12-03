Official allegedly pilfered youth service funds

A civil servant working for the National Youth Service (SNJ) is “suspected of embezzling large sums of money,” the public prosecutor’s office said on 2 December.
Criminal investigators executed a search warrant on the person’s home and workplace on 1 December. Police arrested the civil servant and an investigating magistrate ordered them placed in pre-trial detention, prosecutors stated.
The person was charged with “embezzlement of public funds, employee theft and fraud to the detriment of the SNJ for an amount yet to be determined by the ongoing investigation.”
In a separate announcement issued on 2 December, the SNJ said the employee had been suspended “with immediate effect” and will face a civil service disciplinary hearing.
The National Youth Service is a public body that promotes employment and training for under-26s.