ONA new point of contact for asylum seekers

News Current affairs 06.01.2020 Jess Bauldry
2015 photo shows a man and woman holding children waiting to cross the Serbia-Croatia border on the Balkans route

Photo: Shutterstock

People applying for international protection in Luxembourg must now address their application to the national reception office or ONA within the foreign affairs ministry, following a reorganisation.

The change, which sees the ONA take on this role from OLAI, came into force on 1 January, 2020, was introduced in a bid to offer a “dignified reception”.

According to a joint integration and foreign affairs ministry press release published 2 January, the ONA will provide a single point of contact via the immigration ministry, which will process applications for international protection.

The ONA will be responsible for all aspects of receiving asylum requests, including accommodation and material conditions.

At the same time, an integration department has been created inside the family, integration and greater region ministry. This department will focus on improving assimilation of foreign nationals into society.

