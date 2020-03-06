Online threats, retail, coronavirus update: 100,7 roundup

Delano’s Duncan Roberts and Natalie Gerhardstein discussed online hate speech, shop openings and closures, plus provided an update on the coronavirus with Jim Kent during Thursday evening’s “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano”.
First up was the story about Carole Dieschbourg, who had alerted authorities to comments on a Facebook post by the Pirate Party that falsely claims she had ordered a cull of wild sheep. The Pirate Party took three days to remove one post saying the minister “deserves to be shot”. What have been the reactions? And who should be held responsible in such cases?
Next up were changes on the retail scene, which have recently including the opening of the Bettembourg shopping park but also the announced closure of shops like Fellner Louvigny. A discussion followed about shopping trends, challenges for smaller stores and consumer trends.
Next up was an update on the coronavirus (only an hour after the team was on air, a second Covid-19 case was announced in Luxembourg). The journalists described how local authorities have been handling the situation, what companies are doing, panic-shopping, plus postponed or cancelled activities in Luxembourg and further afield. They also shared WHO mythbusters and took a historical perspective on how the virus has differed from the very fatal 1918 Spanish flu.
Delano’s recommended activities ahead included: the virtual reality pavilion at Neimënster, the festival of English-language theatre, Zeltik Festival, a concert with fiddler Zoë Conway, an event to help local biodiversity, and the last of the local US primaries.
