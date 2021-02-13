OpenLux, Rockhal experiment & restaurant rumpus: Radio 100,7 roundup

Delano journalist Jess Bauldry discussed the hot topics of the week’s news with radio presenter Natasha Ehrmann when she was guest on the Connecting show on Radio 100,7 on Friday.
The two discussed the OpenLux revelations, in which data from Luxembourg’s Beneficial Owners Register was published by French newspaper Le Monde.
Among the beneficial owners of Luxembourg-based entities, journalists found the names of billionaires, singers, actors and sportspeople like Cristiano Ronaldo, leaders of criminal organisations and friends and family of politicians.
OpenLux suggests that Luxembourg is still a magnet for the wealth of the world--and asks why that would be if it is no longer offering tax breaks. Another question raised is why the platform managing the register did not carry out checks of beneficial owner data, which is user generated.
Also on the show: the much-hyped Because Music Matters series of concerts at the Rockhal which began during the week. With each of the five concerts sold out, Jess and Natasha discussed the feasibility of before and after concert testing for other events and whether it is enough to restore trust among vulnerable concert-goers.
They ended discussing restaurant and café owners and workers in Luxembourg, who protested on Thursday calling for more state aid, and quicker pay outs, as well as the financial struggles of Luxembourg’s self-employed.
Agenda
13 Feb: William Kentridge exhibition "More Sweetly Play the Dance", at Mudam. Kentridge is known for his work in the fields of theatre and opera. The expo includes drawings, works on paper, sculptures, film and video installations. It runs until 30 August.
13 Feb: Learn about the décors and set designs from Luxembourg films made between 1980 and 2020 in this exhibition, at Cercle Cité. Organised with the CNA, the exhibition is open until 11 April.
13 Feb: Rafael Springer and friends will feature their art works at Haus34, a pop-up gallery in Cents. It runs until 21 February. Find it at 34 rue de Cents, Friday to Sunday, from 2-7pm.
15 Feb: BCC focus on EU-UK trade webinar, online. Part of the British Chamber of Commerce’s EU-UK trade series, this webinar will examine the Northern Ireland/Great Britain border arrangements.
19-20 Feb: Kazakhstan-Luxembourg cooperation film screening of drama/comedy “Yellow Cat”, described as the Kazakh “Bonnie and Clyde” only more humane. Screened at Kinepolis with English and French subtitles.
Listen here
“Connecting” is broadcast every Friday after the 6pm news on radio 100,7. Catch the next Delano segment on the 100,7 airwaves on 19 February. Listen live by tuning in to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Saturdays on Delano.lu.