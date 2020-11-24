Orange Luxembourg starts deploying 5G

Telecoms operator Orange has announced the official launch of 5G in Luxembourg. It is also hoping to take the opportunity to improve its 4G network with more energy-efficient solutions.
Orange Luxembourg wants to take the opportunity to "support customers in this digital change", thereby launching a programme intended to make this new technology better known to customers in its stores.
As Orange explains in a press release, “5G is being rolled out gradually in Luxembourg”, with the deployment starting in Luxembourg City and surrounding areas, from Bertrange to Strassen, via the airport and Kirchberg.
"We are taking advantage of the deployment of 5G to renew all our 4G equipment, with latest generation antennas that are much more efficient and consume less energy. The 5G network is complementary to the 4G network," explains Corinne Lozé, Orange Luxembourg CEO, in the statement.
The company also intends to take advantage of this change to 5G to collect old smartphones, which makes it possible to recycle the rare metals present in such devices.
As a reminder, Tango, Telindus and Post have also already positioned themselves in 5G.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.