Out-of-hours medical centres to reopen on Monday

Luxembourg’s afterhours healthcare clinics will reopen their doors on Monday 25 May.
The three out-of-hours medical centres (maisons médicales de garde) will “only accept non-covid patients, who should come alone and wear a mask,” the health ministry said on Saturday.
The clinics were temporarily closed in March when the health ministry opened “advanced care centres” to handle the surge of coronavirus cases.
Unlike the pre-pandemic procedure, when drop-ins were permitted, patients will now be required to book an appointment in advance for the out-of-hours medical centres. The ministry said that patients “need to observe the time booked”. Appointments can be made via sante.lu/mm or 20 333 111.
The centres are located in Luxembourg-Gare, Esch-Alzette and Ettelbruck. They will be open weeknights between 8pm and 12midnight, and weekends and holidays from 8am to 12midnight.
In case of medical emergencies after 12midnight, patients should telephone 112.
The health ministry announced the reopenings in a press release which was emailed to Delano on 23 May.