Over 1,000 marched for gender equality

More than 1,000 people took to the streets on Monday to protest against gender inequalities in Luxembourg and show solidarity for women around the world.
Photo: Romain Gamba
The “Fraestreik” (women’s strike), organised to mark international women’s day, marched from the train station district to the city centre, with marchers wearing masks and handing out hand sanitiser, in order to comply with covid measures.
Balloons and banners peppered the colourful cortège, which quickly filled the capital’s quiet streets.
