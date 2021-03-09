10 things to do this week

09.03 - 16.03 2021
1

Spend mornings with Alfi

16.03.2021

The Alfi European Asset Management Conference returns in March once again as a virtual event.

Over 1,000 marched for gender equality

News Picture of the day 09.03.2021 Jess Bauldry

More than 1,000 people took to the streets on Monday to protest against gender inequalities in Luxembourg and show solidarity for women around the world.

Photo: Romain Gamba

Photo: Romain Gamba

The “Fraestreik” (women’s strike), organised to mark international women’s day, marched from the train station district to the city centre, with marchers wearing masks and handing out hand sanitiser, in order to comply with covid measures.

Balloons and banners peppered the colourful cortège, which quickly filled the capital’s quiet streets.

More than 1,000 people marched for gender equality in the women's strike in Luxembourg on 8 March
