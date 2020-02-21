Over half of ICT roles hard to fill: Eurostat

Of the Luxembourg businesses that tried to recruit ICT specialists in 2018, 69% found it difficult to fill such vacancies.
The data, published by Eurostat on Friday, shows that 9% of EU businesses (not including the financial sector) had tried filling ICT roles in 2018, yet 58% were struggling to do so.
The trend was most pronounced in Romania (90%), while Luxembourg tied with its neighbour Germany and the Netherlands at 69%.
Eurostat adds that the share of businesses finding it hard to fill such vacancies “has risen sharply by 4-6 percentage points every year since” 2014 (when EU average was 38%), it peaked in 2018 at 58%.
There are plenty of local initiatives geared to tackle ICT challenges for the future: check out Delano's guide on upskilling and digital skills for youngsters for a few tips.