10 things to do this week

14.07 - 21.07 2020
Watch humanitarian films

17.07.2020

“Cinema du Sud” is a film festival organised by local NGOs to show movies that give people from the global south a voice.

Overall attractiveness out of 150 global cities

News Number of the day 16.07.2020 Aaron Grunwald

Luxembourg trailed only a pair of Swiss cities in a recent international quality of life ranking for expats.

Zurich, Geneva, Luxembourg, Munich and Calgary were the five most “attractive” cities in an index compiled by Airinc, an HR consulting firm. Among other services, the company helps employers set cost of living allowances and expat transfer packages.

According to the firm:

“Airinc’s Global 150 Cities Index is a ranking of 150 of the top global locations according to the financial and lifestyle benefits they offer. It combines local salary levels, tax rates, living costs, and living conditions to assess how appealing each location is to live in. The data is collected by Airinc’s own in-house survey team, who continuously research the costs and living conditions of many cities around the world to evaluate international mobility.”

Top 20 global cities based on overall attractiveness

  1. Zurich
  2. Geneva
  3. Luxembourg City
  4. Munich
  5. Calgary
  6. Dubai
  7. Houston
  8. New York City
  9. Vienna
  10. Denver
  11. Singapore
  12. Toronto
  13. Seattle
  14. San Francisco
  15. Berlin
  16. Chicago
  17. Abu Dhabi
  18. Melbourne
  19. Vancouver
  20. Los Angeles

Airinc released its “Global 150 Cities Index” on 8 July.

