Overall attractiveness out of 150 global cities

Luxembourg trailed only a pair of Swiss cities in a recent international quality of life ranking for expats.
Zurich, Geneva, Luxembourg, Munich and Calgary were the five most “attractive” cities in an index compiled by Airinc, an HR consulting firm. Among other services, the company helps employers set cost of living allowances and expat transfer packages.
According to the firm:
“Airinc’s Global 150 Cities Index is a ranking of 150 of the top global locations according to the financial and lifestyle benefits they offer. It combines local salary levels, tax rates, living costs, and living conditions to assess how appealing each location is to live in. The data is collected by Airinc’s own in-house survey team, who continuously research the costs and living conditions of many cities around the world to evaluate international mobility.”
Top 20 global cities based on overall attractiveness
- Zurich
- Geneva
- Luxembourg City
- Munich
- Calgary
- Dubai
- Houston
- New York City
- Vienna
- Denver
- Singapore
- Toronto
- Seattle
- San Francisco
- Berlin
- Chicago
- Abu Dhabi
- Melbourne
- Vancouver
- Los Angeles
Airinc released its “Global 150 Cities Index” on 8 July.