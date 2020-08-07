Pandemic holidays & space tourism: 100,7 roundup

Jim Kent asked Delano journalist Jess Bauldry about the impact of the pandemic on holidays, and space tourism during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday.
Holiday habits: It seems there is no part of our lives that the pandemic has not impacted, as a report found that half of people in Luxembourg had to cancel vacation plans in May and June. Jess and Jim discussed how this could change the types of summer holidays people take, if they do.
Space tourism: Jess explained how starting next year holidays in space could become a reality after Virgin Galactic announced its first flights on SpaceShipTwo for the first quarter. Among those fortunately enough to have a ticket is Luxembourger Jean Ries. But the project has been beset with challenges.
Vakanz doheem: Efforts to encourage investment in local tourism have been met with mixed response. The two navigated the significant cost of tourist accommodation in Luxembourg, fears of overwhelming natural beauty spots, such as the Upper Sûre lakes, and the fact that not everyone takes a vacation in the school holidays.
8 August: Pop up market in the courtyard of the café des capuchins, rue Beaumont, Luxembourg-Centre, from 10am to 6pm.
8 August: Open Air Movie Night screening of “Knives Out” at Ciné Le Paris in Bettembourg, 9:30pm
9 August: Yoga in the City, 9:30am, Place de la Résistance, Esch-sur-Alzette. Organised by the commune. Limited places. Register in advance.
9 August: Street dance workshop, 2:30pm, 89 rue de Hollerich
9 August: Open Air Movie Night screening of "Dolittle" at Ciné Le Paris in Bettembourg, 9:30pm
11 August: Bock Op concert series at Neimenster continues with Pleasing.
13 August: Singer Sacha Ley and bassist Laurent Payfer breathe fresh life into familiar songs at Op der Breck, in Kopstal, from 7:30pm.
13 August: Congés Annulés series at Rotondes continues with One Sentence. Supervisor from 6pm.
Members of the Delano editorial team will be back on the 100,7 airwaves on 13 August. “The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100,7 with Delano” airs Thursdays from 5pm to 8pm. Listen live by tuning to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Fridays on Delano.lu.