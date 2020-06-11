Pandemic pushes À la Soupe out of business

The covid-19 crisis has forced the Luxembourg restaurant chain À la Soupe to close down.
The 10 year old company had three locations--in the city centre, Gare district and Kirchberg--and employed 12 people. It declared bankruptcy at the end of May.
À la Soupe’s founder, the French chef Pascal Henrot, said, “I’m not at all embittered, I know that this is part of my trade, as death is part of life.”
The chain specialised in quick lunches, with a menu built around soups. Its three locations were shuttered by the virus lockdown that started in mid-March. The outbreak also halted Henrot’s search for external investors to help finance a planned expansion.
À la Soupe’s city centre location used to handle 300 to 400 diners at lunchtime. “Who can tell me today that it would continue to have 400 covers in 3 hours? I don’t see how that could be possible,” Henrot said. “It pains me to conclude this, but in the current context, with the career that I’ve had, I no longer feel comfortable investing in the restaurant business.”
Originally reported by Catherine Kurzawa for Paperjam; English version edited by Aaron Grunwald