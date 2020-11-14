Pandemic’s impact on mental health, public opinion and travel: 100,7 round-up

Delano journalist Natalie Gerhardstein was the guest on the "Connecting” programme on Radio 100,7 on Friday 13 November.
In the show’s 7-day round up section, Natalie examined the latest covid-19 situation in Luxembourg, including Prime Minister Xavier Bettel’s statement posted to social media on Friday, and how the situation is impacting mental health, including for youngsters.
Next the discussion turned to local politics following the latest Politmonitor results which showed that Luxembourg’s health minister, Paulette Lenert was the most popular politician in the grand duchy.
Talk then turned to how restrictions in neighbouring countries are impacting Luxembourg’s Horesca sector, the efforts Luxair is making in light of increased cancellations and how travel restrictions may affect the holiday plans of expats.
As usual, the section was rounded off with a guide to events happening in Luxembourg over the next week, including the British Ladies’ Club new cookbook and the American Women’s Club: “Gifts for Kids” programme.
Listen to a replay here.
“Connecting”, presented by Natasha Ehrman, is broadcast every Friday after the 6pm news on radio 100,7. Catch the next Delano segment on the 100,7 airwaves on 20 November. Listen live by tuning in to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Saturdays on Delano.lu.