Panel problems, women’s rights, wind power: 100,7 roundup

Jim Kent asked Delano journalists Jess Bauldry and Aaron Grunwald about the foreigners council, gender equality and renewable energy during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. (This week’s programme was pre-recorded earlier in the week.) Here’s what they discussed:
It’s a challenging time for Luxembourg’s national foreigners council (CNE) which is approaching breaking point because of lack of resources.
Sunday was international women’s day, bringing the spotlight on women’s rights in Luxembourg and around the world.
A new windfarm was inaugurated last week in Wincrange, in northern Luxembourg, with the government outlining its wind power plans, but renewables still represent a small portion of Luxembourg’s energy consumption.
With the weather hopefully warming soon, many thinking about some quick springtime and summer trips. The Delano journalists shared some of their favourite weekend getaway destinations: Redu and Gent in Belgium, the Eifel region and Cologne in Germany, and the Champagne region and Strasbourg in France.
Listen to “The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100,7 with Delano” podcast: