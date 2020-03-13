10 things to do this week

11.03 - 17.03 2020

Panel problems, women’s rights, wind power: 100,7 roundup

News Current affairs 13.03.2020 Delano
Library picture: Inside the 100,7 radio studios in Kirchberg. Photo: Jan Hanrion/Maison Moderne

Library picture: Inside the 100,7 radio studios in Kirchberg. Photo: Jan Hanrion/Maison Moderne

Jim Kent asked Delano journalists Jess Bauldry and Aaron Grunwald about the foreigners council, gender equality and renewable energy during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. (This week’s programme was pre-recorded earlier in the week.) Here’s what they discussed:

It’s a challenging time for Luxembourg’s national foreigners council (CNE) which is approaching breaking point because of lack of resources.

Sunday was international women’s day, bringing the spotlight on women’s rights in Luxembourg and around the world.

A new windfarm was inaugurated last week in Wincrange, in northern Luxembourg, with the government outlining its wind power plans, but renewables still represent a small portion of Luxembourg’s energy consumption.

With the weather hopefully warming soon, many thinking about some quick springtime and summer trips. The Delano journalists shared some of their favourite weekend getaway destinations: Redu and Gent in Belgium, the Eifel region and Cologne in Germany, and the Champagne region and Strasbourg in France.

Listen to “The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100,7 with Delano” podcast:

Members of the Delano editorial team will be back on 100,7 airwaves on 19 March. “The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100,7 with Delano” airs Thursdays from 5pm to 8pm. Listen live by tuning to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Fridays on Delano.lu.

National Council for Foreigners CNE luxembourg The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100.7 with Delano audio Luxembourg politics integration gender equality energy wind power renewable energy travel weekend