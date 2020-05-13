Paperjam on the rise in latest media survey

Traditional media brands in Luxembourg continue to lose audiences while websites are gaining followers, the first TNS Ilres Plurimédia study of 2020 found.
Each year TNS Ilres conducts two surveys of media consumption in the grand duchy on behalf of the three biggest media groups in Luxembourg--Editpress SA (which publishes the Tageblatt and L’Essentiel among others), IP Luxembourg/CLT-UFA (the advertising agency and operators of RTL) and Saint-Paul Luxembourg (which owns the Luxemburger Wort and its associate titles).
The first study of 2020, published on Wednesday, shows that for the first time since the Plurimédia survey was launched in 2006, a website--RTL.lu--has claimed the number one spot. The group’s Luxembourg language site has pushed its radio station, RTL Radio Lëtzebuerg, into second spot.
The survey also indicates an increase in popularity for Delano’s sister publication Paperjam, which now attracts some 62,400 readers per issue, a relative increase of 5% over the last study. Indeed, the monthly economic and finance magazine has enjoyed an increase in readership of 66% over ten years--a result that Maison Moderne founder Mike Koedinger called “spectacular progress.”
Top 20 media in Luxembourg
- RTL.lu (159.800, 31%)
- RTL Radio Lëtzebuerg (147.700, 28.6%)
- Luxemburger Wort (142.500, 27.7%)
- L’Essentiel (124.000, 24.1%)
- L’Essentiel.lu (113.800, 22.1%)
- Eldoradio (91.700, 17.8%)
- RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg (88.00, 17.2%)
- Wort.lu (84.000, 16.3%)
- Télécran (74.100, 14.4%)
- Auto-Revue (63.700, 12.4%)
- Paperjam (62.400, 12.10%)
- Revue (54.800, 10.6%)
- Auto Moto (52.200, 10.1%)
- Contacto (49.000, 9.5%)
- L’Essentiel Radio (43.400, 8.4%)
- Femmes Magazine (40.300, 7.8%)
- RTL Radio 93,3 (40.100, 7.8%)
- Tageblatt (34.000, 6.6%)
- Eldoradio.lu (31.500, 6.1%)
- Le Quotidien (24.800, 4.8%)
Online / Broadcast / Print Daily / Print Weekly / Print Monthly
Source: TNS Ilres Plurimédia 2020.I study
At the same time, traditional newspapers have suffered a significant decline. The grand duchy’s biggest circulation daily, Luxemburger Wort, has suffered a 22% decline over the last ten years, while the Tageblatt is down 39% over the same period. RTL’s TV (down 29%) and radio (down 22%) stations have also lost significant audience shares, and the two family-audience weekly magazines, Revue and Télécran, have lost 37% and 38% respectively.
Websites including L’essentiel.lu and the German language Wort.lu, as well as weekly opinion broadsheets Lëtzebuerger Land and Woxx are the other big winners alongside Paperjam.
The survey of people aged 15 and over was conducted in conducted in Luxembourgish, German and French (but not in English) by TNS Ilres and Kantar Belgium in two waves, between mid-February and June 2019, mid-September 2019 and mid-February 2020. Delano magazine and our website Delano.lu, Paperjam.lu, the new online investigative magazine Reporter.lu, and large-run print magazines City and Flydoscope (both produced by Maison Moderne, for the Ville de Luxembourg and Luxair respectively) did not feature in the survey.
The 206,000 cross-border workers who make up nearly half of the grand duchy’s working population were not surveyed. This omission was remarked upon by Maison Moderne CEO Richard Karacian, who said that the publishing group reckons one in four Paperjam readers is a frontalier. “That gives us 85,000 readers per issue, and 130,000 unique readers on several issues. It is an exceptional audience for an economy and finance title, beyond Luxembourg’s borders, even in Europe,” Karacian said.
Francis Gasparotto, managing partner at Maison Moderne, said the survey confirmed Paperjam’s excellent positions to reaching readers with high purchasing power. “In addition, 66.4% are also decision makers in companies as they are senior managers and middle managers. Paperjam is the reference media brand to hit both B2B and B2C targets,” Gasparotto concluded.
Editorial director at Maison Moderne, Matthieu Croissandeau, said the results were rewards for “a winning editorial strategy and a long-term effort”, while Paperjam’s editor-in-chief Thierry Raizer said the results reflect “the daily commitment and passion for their work of the journalists in the country’s largest economic editorial team.”