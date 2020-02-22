On parade: Carnivals in Luxembourg

The carnival season kicks off in Luxembourg with the Diekirch and Differdange cavalcades. Find a party near you.
Carnival is an annual tradition that is linked to the last feast before the 40-day period of fasting. In Luxembourg it is marked with a month of costume-filled street parties and festivities.
Munshausen, 15-22 February
The Robbesscheier heritage centre hosts a mini carnival party or fuesparty for kids from 2pm on 22 February with music, dance, games and fancy dress. Entry is free of charge.
www.robbesscheier.lu
Diekirch, 23 February
First founded in 1870, the Diekirch cavalcade is the season starter and always sets the bar high. Catch the parade of floats in the town centre when it sets out at 2:30pm. Visitors are strongly advised to get there using public transport.
www.cavalcade.lu
Differdange, 21-23 February
Differdange’s “megafuesend” offers some carnival competition for the south of the country. Live music and partying for adults on Friday and Saturday is followed on Sunday by the kids’ party, or “mini-clochard’s bal”, with music and games from 3pm to 6pm.
www.megafuesend.lu
Schifflange, 1 March
At the time of publishing, they only had a date. Check the website closer to the time for more details.
Schefflenger-Kavalkad 2020 on Facebook
Kayl, 8 March
The twenty-fourth edition of this kids’ carnival brings one big party to the streets of Kayl and Tétange, starting from rue Notre Dame in Kayl.
www.kayl.lu
Esch-sur-Alzette, 15 March
Two days of festivities culminated in this carnival in Luxembourg’s second-biggest city starts and finishes at Place de l’Hôtel de Ville. Some 60 floats will set out starting 2:30pm. Stick around for the after-party.
Wasserbillig, 21 March
The only town to boast a night parade, Wasserbillig’s “Bellia Bratzelgecken” kicks off at 8pm with live music, street food and costumes.
bratzelgecken.lu
Pétange, 22 March
The oldest and some say largest parade in the country, Pétange Kavalkad sets out at 2:11pm on the dot. Shuttle buses will run to the town from the car park of Cactus Bascharage.
www.kagepe.lu
Remich, 22 March
Join the parade as it sets out through the streets of this Moselle town at 2:30pm. Be sure to arrive early to get a good spot as the streets are guaranteed to fill up quickly.
www.cavalcade-remich.lu