Parcels per inhabitant, per month

Online shopping appears to be pushing up parcel deliveries in Luxembourg, bucking the trend for postal services.
According to regulatory body the ILR which issued a report on Wednesday, the total volume of post in Luxembourg fell 3.2% from 2017 to 2018, with 188.37 million units passing through Luxembourg’s postal system.
But if mail shipments fell overall by 3.9%, parcel handling services are in good health, experiencing a 11.6% growth in 2018. Incoming cross-border post accounted for 80.4% of total parcel traffic, a figure that was significantly higher than outgoing traffic, the ILR said in its report. It said that in 2017, each inhabitant received on average 1.16 parcels and 20.21 postal items per month.
Total turnover of the Luxembourg postal sector in 2018 reached €166.74 m, down 2.7% the year before. Parcel services represented 31.9% of the sector’s turnover.