Parliament mulls video plenary sessions

Luxembourg’s parliament is examining the possibility of attending debates via videoconference in light of spiralling coronavirus infections.
On Wednesday, the working group for procedural rules examined the feasibility of such a shift given that the constitution states that resolutions can only be passed when “a majority of members are present”.
The majority of MPs were in favour of switching to virtual meetings for debates and votes in plenary sessions, given the requirements to quarantine when a person has had high risk contact with an infected person.
However, opposition party members questioned whether a video conference meeting could be considered a meeting as defined in the constitution. They warned that allowing remote participation in parliamentary matters would “set a dangerous precedent that would destabilise a body of legislation” and would breach the constitution.
Those in favour said remote sessions would guarantee voting transparency, but added that the measures should only apply in pandemic times. They further agreed remote participation should only be an option for reasons related to the pandemic.
MPs will draw up a text clarifying a proposal on the matter.
In April, Luxembourg's parliament moved from its normal chambers to the large hall in the Cercle Cité, to respect social distancing rules.