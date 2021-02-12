Parliament proposes telework committee

Lawmakers have proposed to form a new sub-committee to discuss remote working issues, which have become more numerous and pressing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There are 25 committees in parliament, dedicated to different policy areas, from foreign affairs to justice, the economy and finance, among others. Deputies on the committees analyse and agree draft laws before they are voted by the plenary.
They also discuss current affairs in their policy area and deal with motions, which, when passed by the plenary, usually demand action from the government.
“Since the question of teleworking has become an important topic, deputies raised the opportunity of creating a specific sub-committee for teleworking to study this question in a more in-depth manner,” a statement by the Chamber of Deputies said. “This idea was well received by a majority of deputies.”
The discussion arose as the labour committee was studying a series of motions, three of which were dedicated to remote working.
Employee and employer unions last October signed a new remote working agreement to update regulation and allow workers more flexibility to work from home. Under a previous agreement, work from home arrangements had to be agreed on in writing and had to be practised regularly.
But Luxembourg has so far shied away from enshrining a right to remote working into law, even though a petition in parliament to that effect received enough votes to be debated with lawmakers and the government.
A key obstacle to remote working for many employees in Luxembourg is caps for cross-border workers. Although these have been lifted during the pandemic, commuters from France normally can work only 29 days from home without paying additional taxes in their country of residence. For workers from Belgium, the cap is 24 days and for commuters from Germany it is just 19.
The parliamentary sub-committee would be able to tackle this and other topics. The labour committee will present a proposal to form a sub-committee to all members of parliament, a majority of whom must agree on the measure.