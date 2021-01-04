Patrick Kersten new CEO of Vesperia

Entrepreneur and Doctena co-founder Patrick Kersten is taking on a new challenge as head of Vesperia, a company specialising in training IT professionals.
Kersten stepped down from Doctena's management in September, after the startup specialising in doctor's appointments accelerated in Luxembourg because of the coronavirus outbreak and the platform's digital consultation offer.
Co-founder Alain Fontaine took over and Kersten on Monday revealed his new role as CEO of Vesperia on LinkedIn.
Located between Paris, Lille and Luxembourg, where it was founded, Vesperia specialises in web technology consulting and training, as well as providing companies with a pool of developers they can hire on a temporary basis before recruiting them.
Fontaine in 2001 founded the company, which was rebranded in 2015. Kersten joined Vesperia in 2008 via investment firm Incasa and became a board member in 2018, following the resignation of Gilbert Schroeder.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.