Payconiq advances Benelux mobile payments

Luxembourg-based fintech company Payconiq in a statement on Thursday announced new developments for mobile payments through its apps in the Benelux region
Offering mobile payments in Luxembourg through Digicash by Payconiq, the company announced three main changes to the Digicash and Payconiq apps that are supposed to further facilitate the transition to contactless and mobile payments across Benelux countries.
Digicash users are now able to pay in Belgium and the Netherlands, whereas Payconiq users in these two countries can now make payments in Luxembourg.
Moreover, Digicash by Payconiq and Payconiq users can now send money to each other via their respective apps.
Finally, the fintech also announced that Luxembourg merchants would be joining the Payconiq community, a network of 90,000 merchants, enabling them to accept payments from all Payconiq-supported solutions, including Digicash by Payconiq, Payconiq by Bancontact, the Payconiq app or the Payconiq feature in banking apps of ING and KBC.
Payconiq International CEO Guido Vermeent said: “Our role is to enable banks, payment service providers and merchants to offer fast, reliable and innovative payment products to their clients anytime, anywhere. The Payconiq payment platform brings together multiple local solutions and value-added services. Users and businesses in Luxembourg can now benefit from the products and services we developed for the other markets, as well as from the international partnerships we have.”