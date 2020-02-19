Payments association opens EU office in Lux

A London-based group of electronic payment providers has started its post-Brexit EU operations in Luxembourg.
The Emerging Payments Association, which claims 150 members, opened Emerging Payments Association EU, “to promote and defend the interests of its members and as well as the study of any issues concerning the payments industry in the European Union,” per its 13 February press release.
The Luxembourg outfit named Thibault de Barsy, former CEO of Keytrade Bank Luxembourg, as its vice chair and general manager.
According to the trade group: “Collectively, members of the EPA transact more than €6 trillion annually and employ more than 300,000 staff, meaning that we now have a significant influence over the industry’s future.”