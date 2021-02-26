Peak in daily tram passengers

A year after Luxembourg made its public transport networks free to ride, the government has published figures on passenger numbers.
While the introduction of free travel on 1 March 2020 came two weeks before the pandemic pushed thousands of people to work from home, there has been an increase in tram use in the past weeks.
According to a government statement, passenger numbers on the tram in the capital reached a daily peak of 42,000 in February 2021.
This compares favourably with the 31,000 average daily number of passengers recorded in February 2020.
A factor which will have helped was the extension of the tram line which opened in December 2020 and means travellers can take travel uninterrupted by tram from the central train station to Kirchberg.
Luxembourg rail operator CFL meanwhile reported that rail passenger numbers were 39% lower at the end of 2020 compared to the same time the year before.
The government expects take-up to grow further after the pandemic or when people return to working from the office.