People living with kids have better digital skills: Eurostat

Luxembourg residents living with children are a bit more technologically savvy, a trend seen across the EU, fresh figures showed.
71% of people “aged 16 to 74 living in a household with children under 16 years old had basic or above basic digital skills” in 2019, according to Eurostat.
The figure fell to 61% for “individuals living in a household without children”.
The gap was equally present across the EU27 (64% vs 53%), including in Belgium (68% vs 57%), Denmark (78% vs 67%), Germany (80% vs 67%), Ireland (62% vs 48%), France (67% vs 52%) and Finland (88% vs 73%).
For comparison, in the grand duchy, Eurostat reported that 27% of individuals living in a household with children had “low overall digital skills” while just 1% had “no overall digital skills”.
Among those living with children, Luxembourg scored 10th highest in the EU. Finland topped the table; Bulgaria fared the worst.
Eurostat published the figures on 14 May.