People living with kids have better digital skills: Eurostat

News Current affairs 24.05.2020 Aaron Grunwald
Living with a child under the age of 16 apparently boosts digital skills. In Luxembourg, it correlated with a gain of 10 percentage points in one measure, and with 11 percentage points in Belgium and across the EU, 13pp in Germany, 14pp in Ireland and 15 points in France, per Eurostat. Photo by Ludovic Toinel on Unsplash

Luxembourg residents living with children are a bit more technologically savvy, a trend seen across the EU, fresh figures showed.

71% of people “aged 16 to 74 living in a household with children under 16 years old had basic or above basic digital skills” in 2019, according to Eurostat.

The figure fell to 61% for “individuals living in a household without children”.

The gap was equally present across the EU27 (64% vs 53%), including in Belgium (68% vs 57%), Denmark (78% vs 67%), Germany (80% vs 67%), Ireland (62% vs 48%), France (67% vs 52%) and Finland (88% vs 73%).

For comparison, in the grand duchy, Eurostat reported that 27% of individuals living in a household with children had “low overall digital skills” while just 1% had “no overall digital skills”.

Among those living with children, Luxembourg scored 10th highest in the EU. Finland topped the table; Bulgaria fared the worst.

Eurostat published the figures on 14 May.

