People who acquired Lux nationality in 2020

Out of 9,389 people who gained Luxembourg nationality last year, nearly half recovered their citizenship because of their ancestry.
A Luxembourg law allowed people who could trace their lineage to a Luxembourger alive on 1 January 1900 to recover the nationality of their ancestors as long as they submitted the necessary paperwork by 31 December 2018.
Candidates must visit Luxembourg by the end of this year to finalise the procedure, a deadline that was pushed back from last year after a campaign by overseas applicants who said they were unable to travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.
1,751 people from Brazil recovered their Luxebourg citizenship last year, followed by 1,432 people from France, 654 Belgians and 395 US Americans.
In total, people from 120 countries acquired Luxembourg nationality last year, from Afghanistan and Argentina to Paraguay, Peru, Thailand and Zimbabwe.
The number of people being granted Luxembourg nationality developed as follows over the past five years:
- 2016 - 7,141
- 2017 - 9,030
- 2018 - 11,876
- 2019 - 11,451
- 2020 - 9,389