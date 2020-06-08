10 things to do this week

Personnel changes at ABBL

News Business 08.06.2020 Laura Fort & Delano staff
Marc Hemmerling, pictured at a Paperjam Club 10x6 talk on fintech in February 2018, is stepping down as head of digital projects and innovation at ABBL. He will be replaced by ING’s Ananda Kautz in August.

Photo: Maison Moderne

The Luxembourg Bankers’ Association has announced a change of head of digital projects and new arrivals in other teams.

Ananda Kautz, currently at ING Luxembourg, is set to take over from Marc Hemmerling as the head of digital projects and innovation at the Luxembourg Bankers’ Association (ABBL) in August.

Kautz, who started her career at PwC, currently is in payments and cash management sales in the wholesale banking department at ING. She has been at the bank for close to 12 years

Other arrivals at ABBL include Laurence D'haeyere, who joined communication team on 1 June as a digital communication specialist and will be in charge of the association’s social media and internet presence. And Lana Kupusovic will join the membership relations team.

This article was originally posted by Paperjam and has been translated and edited by Delano.

