Pesch tapped as new CEO of investment trade group

Stéphane Pesch has been named CEO of the Luxembourg Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (LPEA).
Pesch has been the trade group’s director of strategy since last October. Previously he held business development and sales positions with Apex Fund Services, Cornèr Banque, Sal Oppenheim, KBL European Private Bankers and BNP Paribas. He takes up the new role on 1 September 2020.
Claus Mansfeldt, LPEA board president, stated in an announcement on 14 July:
“We believe that Stéphane, following a period of rapid growth for the association, is uniquely suited to consolidate the many activities and interests of its membership. Stéphane is also well positioned to ensure efficient alignment and interaction with our many sister organisations as well as with relevant public bodies, both nationally as well as internationally.”
Pesch replaces Rajaa Mekouar, who took up the CEO post in September 2019. Mekouar said she would step down in June. Mekouar runs private equity investments for a Luxembourg-based family office and said she would remain an active member of the LPEA.
The LPEA promotes Luxembourg’s private equity and venture capital sectors, both within the country and internationally. Last month it reported having 278 members.