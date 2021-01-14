Pétange to host differently-abled learners campus

Pétange will in future house a much-needed therapeutic campus for differently-abled young people under plans discussed in parliament on Thursday.
The 21,000 square metre campus, planned for two sites in the centre of the southern town, will host a psycho-therapeutic boarding school and a socio-familial boarding facility, a therapeutic and administrative centre and a day home, housing for autistic people and people with disabilities, a medical center, a family café, and rehabilitation facilities.
The project comprises nine buildings and will be used by local specialist associations Elisabeth for the nursery, Autisme Luxembourg for housing for autistics, APEMH for housing for people with a mental disability and Kannerschlass for the therapeutic centre.
The site will meet an acute need for differently-abed children and young people, many of which currently have to be cared for abroad.
Bill 7693 sets out the parameters for funding the site’s construction. President of the parliamentary commission Carlo Back (déi Gréng) is project rapporteur.