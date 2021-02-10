Petition: BTS recognition & self-employed social justice

A petition calling for the BTS to be recognised in the state salary system for civil servants is close to reaching the 4,500 signature threshold.
Within 10 days of going live, petition 1765 had gathered 3,684 signatures. In it, the petitioner points out that the BTS diploma is offered in different sections in Luxembourg but it is not recognised in the state salary system.
“To reduce the salary gap between the current B1 and A2 careers, an A3 career could be added to the payroll system,” they suggested. “In this case, it is crucial that the BTS of the school graduation is closer to a Bachelor (A2) than to a Secondary Degree (B1).”
Another petition expected to attract attention when it goes online on Thursday calls for social justice for the self-employed. Expected to remain open for signature until 24 March, the petitioner points out shortcomings in the social protection of self-employed workers, leading to inequalities between employees and the self-employed, notably the fact they are not covered during the first 77 days of work incapacity and are expected to continue paying social security contributions.
“It is urgent to act,” petition author Daniela Clara Moraru told our sister publication Paperjam. “For the moment, the demands are not working. The letters sent to the prime minister are unanswered. We are a category of the population that has been abandoned.”
“The self-employed are not only bosses with broad shoulders, but also all those who work on their own. They are also freelance translators, sports coaches... I know several who are in great difficulty,” she said.
Petitions which garner more 4,500 signatures automatically lead to a public debate around their request. Anyone aged over 16 may sign a petition provided they have a Luxembourg social security number.