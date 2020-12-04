Petition calls for extension of hotel vouchers

On Friday, three new petitions opened for signature on the Chamber of Deputies' website until 14 January.
The first one addresses an issue that has been a recurring topic of discussions among Luxembourg politicians, businesses and residents alike in the past months. The petition asks for an extension of the €50 hospitality vouchers--distributed earlier this year to residents and cross-border workers to support to hotel businesses in light of the covid-19 pandemic. The vouchers are set to expire at the end of this year.
“Given the current health context, travelling is almost impossible and the vouchers that are supposed to support national tourism are used very little. Knowing the difficult situation that restaurants are facing due to the reduced number of customers with the implementation of the curfew, extending the voucher would be a gesture of solidarity,” says petitioner Jerry Paul Antoine Le Vaillant.
However, bearing in mind that the petition is open for signature until mid-January, even if it were to reach the 4,500 signatures required for an exchange with lawmakers and the government, this wouldn’t happen until after the vouchers have already expired at the end of this month.
Another petition calls for a mandatory safety distance of at least 200 meters between cell antennas and residential areas in order to avoid potential harm caused by radio-electromagnetic waves.
Finally, petitioner Anne-Marie Neyens proposes revisiting current laws in order to preserve affordable housing and avoid conversion of homes into office spaces.
The petitions can be found on the Chamber’s website and can be signed by anyone aged 15 or over who holds a Luxembourg social security card.