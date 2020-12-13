10 things to do this week

Petition calls for new memorial day to honour Saint Barbara

News Current affairs 13.12.2020 Lynn Feith
“Miners laid the foundation of our country as it is today," argues petitioner Romain Becker, who is calling for the feast of Saint Barabara to become an official memorial day. 

Photo: Shutterstock

One new petition has just been added to the Chamber’s website and will be open for signature until 21 January. 

Petitioner Romain Becker calls for the feast of Saint Barabara or “Bärbelendag” in Luxembourgish, which falls on 4 December, to become an official memorial day. 

With Saint Barabara considered the protector of miners, and the south of the grand duchy having been at the centre of Luxembourg’s steel industry throughout history, Becker argues that “miners laid the foundation of our country as it is today”. 

Mining is still part of the identity of the south of Luxembourg, the petition states, and introducing Saint Barbara’s day as an official memorial day would be a crucial part of the continuous efforts to preserve the grand duchy’s industrial heritage, Becker says. 

All petitions currently open for signature can be found on the Chamber’s website

Anyone aged 15 or over who has a social security card in Luxembourg can sign a petition. 

For a petition subject to be discussed by MPs in parliament,  it needs at least 4,500 signatures before the signature deadline. 

