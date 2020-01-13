Petitioner moots giant ring road to tackle traffic

It sounds outrageous, but could a massive ring road around the capital help the country better cope with the anticipated 1 million inhabitants by 2060?
Petition 1460 aims to test the waters. Open for signatures since last Friday, the petition calls for the creation of a four-lane ring road to relieve congestion caused by residents, cross-border traffic and international movements, expected to rise over the next 40 years. The ring-road would, the author said, make it possible to travel from Rodange, to Mersch, Remich and Dudelange within an hour.
“It is better to plan ahead than to patch up the country’s infrastructure,” he wroted adding that the proposal wrote would “save time and fuel for all road users within a 25-kilometre radius of Luxembourg city as well as saving time and fuel for the public transport, resident development and improved connectivity.”
The government’s current strategy for reducing congestion in the capital focuses on multi-modal transport, combining park and ride car parks with bus and rail services. Starting 1 March 2020, people will no longer pay for tickets or subscriptions to use public transport. The government previously released a car-pooling app and is expanding rail infrastructure to better cope with the growing population of rail passengers.
Anyone may sign a petition, provided they are aged 15 or over and have a social security card in Luxembourg.
If the petitions garner 4,500 signatures or more before they are closed for signing, Luxembourg MPs will debate the subject in parliament.