Phil is 15

The OPL under the baton of chief conductor Gustavo Gimeno performed a celebratory concert on Thursday evening.
Photo: Philharmonie Luxembourg/Alfonso Salgueiro
The iconic Philharmonie concert hall first opened its doors on 26 June 2005. To mark the 15th anniversary, the Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg, conducted by Gustavo Gimeno, performed a festive concert featuring Johannes Brahms’ First Symphony and Franz Schubert’s Entr’acte No. 3 from his Incidental Music for the Play Rosamunde.
Culture minister Sam Tanson and Philharmonie general director Stephan Gehmacher were among the well-wishers on Thursday evening.
Three more concerts are lined up in the “Back to Live” series before the summer break. On 2 July violinist Alena Baeva and pianist Vadym Kholodenko will perform Schubert and Beethoven pieces. The OPL and Gustavo Gimeno return to the main hall on 9 July. And on 16 July local star Francesco Tristano will take to the stage for a contemporary performance of piano and electronics.