10 things to do this week

24.06 - 30.06 2020
1

Win cinema tix

24.06.2020

Those lovely people at Tarantula Distribution have given us 3 pairs of tickets to see refugee drama “I Will Cross Tomorrow” when it is released in Luxembourg.

Phil is 15

News Picture of the day 26.06.2020 Delano staff

The OPL under the baton of chief conductor Gustavo Gimeno performed a celebratory concert on Thursday evening.

Photo: Philharmonie Luxembourg/Alfonso Salgueiro

Photo: Philharmonie Luxembourg/Alfonso Salgueiro

The iconic Philharmonie concert hall first opened its doors on 26 June 2005. To mark the 15th anniversary, the Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg, conducted by Gustavo Gimeno, performed a festive concert featuring Johannes Brahms’ First Symphony and Franz Schubert’s Entr’acte No. 3 from his Incidental Music for the Play Rosamunde.

Culture minister Sam Tanson and Philharmonie general director Stephan Gehmacher were among the well-wishers on Thursday evening.

Three more concerts are lined up in the “Back to Live” series before the summer break. On 2 July violinist Alena Baeva and pianist Vadym Kholodenko will perform Schubert and Beethoven pieces. The OPL and Gustavo Gimeno return to the main hall on 9 July. And on 16 July local star Francesco Tristano will take to the stage for a contemporary performance of piano and electronics.

