Pick’n’Mix: Ten years after, a decade ahead

Patrizia Luchetta
Mastermind & co-founder of creative projects, including Charlotte in Red video platform.
What were you doing in 2011? I was living and breathing biotech day and night at the ministry of the economy. I am proud to see that 10 years later Luxembourg has launched its first health tech start up and spin-off accelerator... what looked at the time as a risky bet has paid off.
Can you share a personal highlight of the last 10 years? Initiating and leading the ‘Dzigning the Timeline’ project with Israeli & Luxembourgish designers, which was featured in the 2016 edition of LXBG's Biennale Design City.
What one habit have you changed in the last decade? Letting go of the financial security of employment... a kamikaze act really, but I would do it again.
Streaming at home or theatre with an audience? Definitely theatre with an audience.
Who do you think will be in charge of Luxembourg in 2031? I don’t know who, but I feel that Luxembourg’s traditional two-party coalition is a thing of the past.
Where would you like to be in 2031? Living in a loft close to Tel Aviv beach, working with talented musicians, filmmakers & artists.
Mary Carey
Media relations and editorial senior manager, PwC Luxembourg
What were you doing in 2011? I moved back to Canada and started working for Baffinland (part of ArcelorMittal), often in the Arctic. It was one of the greatest working gigs ever- from polar bears to narwhals, the amazing people who worked on the site to the incredible Inuit - I loved it.
Can you share a personal highlight of the last 10 years? My son Philip’s wedding (one of the best days of my life), the birth of Bella, then Owen and then Daniel my lovely little grandchildren, and recently my sons Daniel's and Simon's engagements. And this year, I took the plunge and married for a second time.
What one habit have you changed in the last decade? I don’t stay out all night as much as I used to (even pre-covid). But when the pandemic is over, I might go bananas and dance with my friends for a day or two.
Streaming at home or theatre with an audience? I enjoy watching movies at home, but nothing beats a movie theatre--and nothing will ever top Cabin Fever at Cinénygma in 2003!
Who do you think will be in charge of Luxembourg in 2031? There are a lot of amazing young people in Luxembourg, so I feel optimistic. A woman would be nice.
Where would you like to be in 2031? Alive! And enjoying my grandchildren and sons, so probably in Canada.
Auyuittiq National Park on Canada’s Baffin Island. Mary Carey says her time there, starting in 2011, was “one of the greatest working gigs ever”. Photo: Shutterstock
Marc Lis
Cluster manager creative industries at Luxinnovation
What were you doing in 2011? I launched the 1st edition of the Young Drivers Day, Luxembourg’s first national road safety event for 18-24 year olds, with a bunch of kids. Two-time 24hr LeMans winner Alex Wurz was there too. The rest is history.
Can you share a personal highlight of the last 10 years? It has to be the births of Finn, my 5-year-old son, and Olivia, my 2-year-old daughter. And obviously marrying their beautiful mother some years before their birth.
What one habit have you changed in the last decade? Combine a dog with two small kids and lie-ins are pretty much a thing of the past.
Streaming at home or theatre with an audience? Streaming at home because of you know what…
Who do you think will be in charge of Luxembourg in 2031? Superjhemp
Where would you like to be in 2031? In Superjhemp’s good books. Failing that, I’ll pick Montréal as I love the place and the people.
Catherine Lebrun
Founder of Subtile design showroom and art gallery
What were you doing in 2011? I was financial controller at Kneip, which I joined in 2005. A fantastic experience.
Can you share a personal highlight of the last 10 years? Just building a strong and loving team with my 2 children. Trivial but incomparable.
What one habit have you changed in the last decade? I am not a person of habit. I like constant change, which can be tiring for others…
Streaming at home or theatre with an audience? There is nothing like appreciating an artists’ work on stage--a ballet by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker or a Chilly Gonzales concert.
Who do you think will be in charge of Luxembourg in 2031? The world of tomorrow will be governed by women. But who? She is certainly not yet known…
Where would you like to be in 2031? Somewhere I can share the pleasure of my actions and create emotions for people.
Catherine Lebrun loves watching live performances by the likes of Chilly Gonzales. Photo: Matina Woerz
Gabriel Boisante
Managing partner in hospitality sector for establishments including Bazaar and Paname.
What were you doing in 2011? I was partner and business development manager at an interior design company
Can you share a personal highlight of the last 10 years? Personally, my kids. Professionally, the career flip to restaurant and bar owner.
What one habit have you changed in the last decade? I started practicing martial arts again. For me, it’s the best way to find balance in life. Streaming at home or theatre with an audience?
Streaming at home or theatre with an audience? Since an early age, the theatre has been my favourite, as long as people control their nacho chewing and popcorn addiction.
Who do you think will be in charge of Luxembourg in 2031? I hope for a social government that will prioritise and fight for human, environmental and progressive values.
Where would you like to be in 2031? The proud owner of a successful hospitality group that will have grown and diversified, more involved in education and environment projects, and still active in political life.