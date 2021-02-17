Pierre Gramegna: 10 year plan

Delano has been publishing for a decade. For its March 2021 edition, Delano looks back at 2011 and ahead to 2031.
Delano’s cover interview is with Pierre Gramegna, the finance minister (DP), who speaks about Luxembourg’s pandemic recovery programme, the future of Luxembourg’s financial sector and where he sees himself 10 years from now.
Also reflecting on how Luxembourg has changed since 2011 and the decade ahead:
- Carole Dieschbourg, the environment minister (Green party), on battling nuclear power;
- Peter Pöhle, who cofounded Yappoint, SponsorMyEvent and Boothted, on Luxembourg’s startup scene;
- Corinne Lamesch, chair of the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Association, on what savers really want;
- Bernard Michaux, film producer and café owner, on locally produced content; and,
- Vinciane Istace, partner at PWC, on corporate diversity and inclusion initiatives.
This month’s business report looks at compliance technology, ESG and management issues in the asset management sector.
Then Alex Bodry and Amir Vesali go head to head on the future of the LSAP; an essay on how Luxembourg can address its housing and transport challenges; and best takeaway options.
