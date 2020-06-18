Place de Paris makeover expected for summer 2021

After laying the tram tracks, Luxtram is now starting work on the development of the Place de Paris, which is expected to look like this for the summer of 2021.
Work began this week on one side of the square crossed by Avenue de la Liberté. On 22 June, it will begin on the other side to limit disruptions, the tramway operating company told our colleagues at Paperjam.
The work is carried out in three phases over a continuous daytime period.
Until November 2020, the underground networks will be erected in the central part of the square to accommodate the new technical equipment. The improvements announced in February by mayor Lydie Polfer (DP) include the construction of a dry fountain.
The second phase will focus on networks and roads, such as grading and laying natural stone, and will last from winter to March 2021.
Then comes the roadway with an emphasis on the contours of the square. Luxtram nevertheless ensures that the terraces of the cafés and restaurants will be able to be set up in the centre of the square. This last phase is scheduled until June or July 2021, when the weather is most favourable for al fresco dining.
The tram should reach the Place de l'Étoile to the Central Station by the end of this year, at least that is the intention of Luxtram, which will then tackle the section linking the station to Bonnevoie. It will then take at least another year for the line to be extended to the Lycée technique de Bonnevoie before it heads for Howald and then finally the Cloche d'Or district. In total, the Luxembourg tram project has a budget of €565 million.