Planning a summer of cycling? Here’s what you need to know

As part of efforts to help kickstart the country’s economy, Luxembourg is rolling out a raft of cycle friendly initiatives this August.
The Velosummer 2020 ecourages people to explore the grand duchy on two wheels, with a host of roads closed to normal traffic at weekends, new maps issued and a free luggage transport service.
Where can I ride?
The following sections will be closed to regular traffic excluding residents for the stated periods:
- VëloViaNorden (distance: 36 km; departure: Wilwerdange/Troisvierges station, arrival: Wilwerwiltz station; road closed to motorised traffic during the weekends of 1-2 and 15-16 August 2020)
- Mamer-Keispelt-Kopstal (distance: 27 km; departure/arrival: Lycée Mamer/Mamer railway station; road closed to motorised traffic during the five weekends of August 2020)
- Mamer and Alzette valleys (distance: 40 km; departure/arrival: Pfaffenthal railway station/Glacis car park; road closed to motorised traffic during the five weekends of August 2020)
- Syre and Alzette valleys (distance: 55 km; departure/arrival: Pfaffenthal railway station/Glacis parking area; road closed to motorised traffic from 1-30 August 2020)
- Guttland-Moselle Tour (distance: 85 km; start/finish: Mondorf Christophorus; road closed to motorised traffic from 1-30 August 2020)
- VéloExpresswee Esch/Belval-Luxembourg (distance: 27 km, departure: Belval railway station, arrival: Pfaffenthal railway station/Glacis parking area; road closed to motorised traffic from 1-30 August 2020)
A detailed map showing six cycle routes and highlighting the above roads can be downloaded here.
Staying overnight?
Cyclists travelling between different accommodation during their holiday can get their luggage transported free of charge via movewecarry.lu
The service is offered for a stay of at least two nights in two different accommodation establishments.
Did you get your voucher?
To boost local tourism in Luxembourg, the government issued €50-vouchers to all residents and cross-border workers aged over 16 in July.